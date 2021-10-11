Cervantes and McCullough named Athletes of the Week at SB Round Table

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two juniors came up huge for their respective teams and they were recognized for their clutch performances at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Dos Pueblos High School volleyball player Mekeila Cervantes was named the Female Athlete of the Year after she recorded 10 kills in a 3-set win over rival San Marcos.

The win clinched at least a share of the Channel League title for the Chargers.

San Marcos running back Andre McCullough was the Male Athlete of the Week after he rushed for 186 yards and scored the only two touchdowns of the game in a 14-0 Pacific View League win at Channel Islands.