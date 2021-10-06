Santa Barbara uses fast start to sink San Marcos in boys water polo

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Dons scored the first six goals and never were threatened in a 14-8 victory over rival San Marcos in a match-up between two highly ranked boys water polo teams.

Ryan Drake scored three of his game-high 7 goals in that first period explosion.

San Marcos cut the deficit to 7-4 at half and pulled within 8-6 in the third period.

But the Dons scored 3 straight goals to regain control, Drake had two of those goals.

Santa Barbara is ranked #12 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 poll while San Marcos is #4 in Division 2.