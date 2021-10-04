Dons sweep Athlete of the Week honors at SB Athletic Round Table

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a big week for Santa Barbara student-athletes and two of them walked away with Athlete of the Week awards at the SB Athletic Round Table.

The Female Athlete of the Week is Santa Barbara High School senior volleyball standout Emma Zuffelato.

She had 14 kills in each of the Dons five-set victories over rivals Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.

The leader also totaled 23 digs in those two matches.

The Male Athlete of the Week goes to Dons senior linebacker Vince Gamberdella.

He recorded a sack and had 10 tackles in Santa Barbara's big 44-38 win at Lompoc.

The Dons have won five straight games heading into Friday's homecoming contest against Pacifica.