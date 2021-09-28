Dons girls volleyball hand Dos Pueblos first Channel League loss

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons would not be denied.

Santa Barbara High School rallied from down two sets to one and they also erased a 5-0 deficit in the fifth set to beat Dos Pueblos in a five-set thriller.

It was the Chargers first loss in six Channel League games this year.

Santa Barbara won 25-22, 13-25, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14.

Shae Delany led the Dons with 21 kills while Chloe Hoffman had 24 kills for Dos Pueblos.

DP is now tied for first in league with San Marcos while Santa Barbara is 4-2.