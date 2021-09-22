Skip to Content
Published 11:18 pm

Santa Maria will play at Fillmore after rivalry game with Pioneer Valley was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols

Santa Maria will play at Fillmore on Friday after the Saints rivalry game at Pioneer Valley was postponed.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Saints High School football team will have a much longer road trip than they had planned on.

After their rivalry game at nearby Pioneer Valley was canceled due to positive Covid-19 tests within the Panthers program, the Saints scrambled and found a game at Fillmore for this Friday.

Fillmore's original opponent Action-Vasquez had to cancel due to Covid-19.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12.

