Gossett and Hoadley honored at SB Athletic Round Table

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's not often that the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week arrives to accept the award sporting crutches.

Bishop Diego High School running back and Male Athlete of the Week Qu'Ran Gossett says not to worry about the crutches as it's a contusion on his knee and he should be just fine.

Gossett was more than ok on Saturday as he ran for 178 yards and scored all four of the Cardinals touchdowns in a big 28-21 win over a solid Liberty team from Bakersfield.

Bishop Diego improves to 4-0 on the season.

The Female Athlete of the Week is San Marcos volleyball player Brooke Hoadley.

She had a couple of key aces in a sweep over Santa Barbara along with six kills.

Hoadley also had 10 kills on 11 swings along with five aces in a win against Lompoc.

Gabe Donovan was honored as the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month for his performance in golf.