High School Sports

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara is much-improved but they could not slow down league favorite Dos Pueblos as the Chargers won 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 in the start of Channel League action.

Chloe Hoffman led the Chargers with 13 kills while Portia Sherman added 11.

Santa Barbara was paced by Emma Zuffelato who had 13 kills.

DP improves to 14-3 while the Dons are now 8-3.