SB Dons water polo can’t hold lead and lose to back east powerhouse

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School boys water polo got it half-right against Brunswick School of Greenwich, Connecticut.

But after leading 6-3 at half, the Dons could not hold off the powerful Bruins and lost 12-8.

Brunswick is in town for the Santa Barbara Invitational that begins on Thursday and features sever powerhouse schools from Orange County including Huntington Beach, Mater Dei and JSerra and Laguna Beach.

Sean O'Brien had two goals for the Dons.

Ryan Ohl and JP Ohl each scored 4 goals for the Bruins.