High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Senior Alina Urzua had 11 ace serves as Bishop Diego defeated Laguna Blanca in three sets 25-14, 25-12, 25-17.

The Cardinals totaled 21 aces in the sweep to improve to 5-4 on the young season.

The visiting Owls was led by Lola Hall who had 9 kills.