Dos Pueblos volleyball sweeps Bishop Diego despite strong effort by Cards

Dos Pueblos sweeps Bishop Diego in girls volleyball.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Dos Pueblos had just two much firepower for a Bishop Diego Cardinals team that played well despite being swept 3-0.

Chloe Hoffman had 11 kills and fellow star Portia Sherman added 10 as DP won 25-16, 25-23, 25-20.

The Chargers are now 13-3 on the year.

Bishop Diego freshman Eliana Urzua had 11 kills for the Cardinals who host Laguna Blanca on Thursday at 6pm.

Both Urzua and Hoffman have claimed the first two Female Athlete of the Week awards in this school year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

