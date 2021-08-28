Bishop Diego stings Yellowjackets as they open season with a 52-0 rout of Oxnard

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For starters it doesn't get much better than what Bishop Diego High School football accomplished in their season opener.

The Cardinals scored on the first play from scrimmage and raced out to a 35-0 lead after the first quarter as they

pummeled Oxnard 52-0.

The Yellowjackets began the season last week by blasting Quartz Hill 56-0.

Senior Marcus Chan scored on a 38-yard to open up the game as the Cardinals jumped all over a young Oxnard team.

After recovering a fumble moments later, the Cards were back in the endzone on a six-yard touchdown run by junior Qu'ran Gossett.

Oxnard fumbled again and senior Jayden Martinez scooped it up and scored on a 35-yard return and Bishop Diego led 21-0 less than four minutes into the game.

Gossett scored again on an outstanding 26-yard touchdown run in which he made several cuts and broke tackles to push the first quarter lead to 28-0.

Michael Luckhurst threw a 25-yard touchdown to Johnny Alvarado in the final seconds of the quarter and Bishop Diego led 35-0 after the first 12 minutes.

The Cardinals added two more touchdowns in the second quarter as Luckhurst threw another 25-yard td pass, this one to Sauleone Faiga.

Isaac Burquez rushed for a touchdown as the Cardinals went into halftime with a 49-0 lead.

Bishop Diego's defense had four sacks, two fumble recoveries and held Oxnard to negative yards in the first half.

The second half was played with a running clock.

Bishop Diego hosts Garces Memorial of Bakersfield on Friday, September 3 at 7pm.