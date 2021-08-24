Skip to Content
Dos Pueblos football has opener pushed up to Thursday at Nordhoff due to shortage of officials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - AJ Pateras will debut as head coach of Dos Pueblos one day earlier than planned as the Chargers season opener has been moved up to this Thursday at Nordhoff.

There is a shortage of officials this year in several areas and the Central Coast Officials Association is no different so some games will be moved off of Friday nights this year.

Nordhoff played last week and easily beat Cabrillo 34-6.

