Golden return for Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table to Harry’s Plaza Cafe

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table kicked off the new school year by flashing some gold.

Gold medal winning Olympian Jamie Neushul talked at the luncheon which has been promoting local sports and athletes for 52 years.

The former Dos Pueblos High School star played on the champion USA Women's Water Polo team that won the championship in Tokyo.

After meeting last year outside at Creekside the luncheons are back at their traditional location this year, Harry's Plaza Cafe.

The Athlete of the Week were named for both female and male.

Bishop Diego freshman volleyball player Eliana Urzua was honored after leading the Cardinals in kills in all six of their matches last week.

San Marcos senior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval took home the award after throwing a touchdown pass and running for another score as the Royals beat Morro Bay 25-14 to open up the season.