AJ Pateras has football players all ‘charged up’ at Dos Pueblos

High School Sports

GOLETA, Calif. - Students are back on campus and the Dos Pueblos football players are feeling positive about the upcoming season.

They are not only exited about new head coach AJ Pateras but the Chargers are optimistic they will play a full season which was not the case last year due to the pandemic.

"I am just really trying to embrace the fact that we are getting back to normal," said senior running back and free safety Eric Roldan. "I really like AJ, I like the energy he brings especially to our program and I think he is getting a lot of guys fired up this year."

The 37-year old Pateras played and coached at Ventura High School so he is well aware of the rich tradition of Dos Pueblos High School football.

"We are going to foster that environment of culture and tradition," stated Pateras. "We are going to be proud of wearing navy and gold on Friday nights."

Pateras was also a head coach at Cabrillo.

The Chargers have a junior-dominated roster and should be physical.

They have some good size on both sides of the ball led by senior lineman Merrick Foster.

DP quarterback Jordan Rico has a big target to throw to in 6'4 senior Osiris Fox.

Dos Pueblos plays its season opener on Friday, August 27 at Nordhoff.