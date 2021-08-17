SB Dons will stay on the ground more this football season

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Deacon Hill is now at the University of Wisconsin so Santa Barbara High School will have a different look this year.

Look for the Dons to run the football more behind an experienced offensive line led by three-year starters Jonathan Perez and Ryan Holguin.

In the backfield Santa Barbara junior Nathan Barrios will lead the way.

The running back will have help with sophomore Koa Herrera and junior Benicio Garcia who is the grandson of former Dons head coach Lito Garcia.

Speaking of former Santa Barbara greats, Poncho Renteria's son Abel will start at quarterback as a sophomore.

Poncho led the 1989 Dons to a co-CIF Championship.

Abel will have a solid wide receiver to look for in senior Miguel Unzuetta.

Head coach JT Stone says the defense has athletic player such as senior Trent Williams.

Two years ago the Dons played for a CIF title with Hill leading the way at quarterback.

Stone says the Dons have good talent although they are young.

"Our future is bright," began Stone. "We just have a lot of young guys and we are reloading in our program and getting those guys game experience. Those young guys are capable of playing like seniors."

The Dons begin the season this Friday(August 20) at home against Saugus at 7.