SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos swept their way into the season by beating Buena 3-0 as everyone was excited for the return of girls high school volleyball after the pandemic canceled the 2020 campaign.

In front of an enthusiastic student section the Royals won 26-24, 25-21, 25-19.

Kate Edgar led San Marcos with 12 kills while Brooke Hoadley added 11.