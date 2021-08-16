Molina is confident that football can be a part of the abundant athletic success at San Marcos

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Ralph Molina came to San Marcos High School to win football games.

The school is loaded with talented athletes as the Royals won 13 league titles this past school year but football has not joined in on the fun.

Many of the school's top athletes have stayed away from the football field but that could be changing.

Molina was hired as head coach on June 1 and says that several athletes from baseball, wrestling and basketball are playing football.

Joaquin Sandoval is a standout catcher on the Channel League champion baseball team and he will now play quarterback for the Royals.

"He is a natural leader," said Molina. "

Sandoval will share the quarterback duties with Josh Engel who played last spring.

Two more baseball players make up part of the Royals backfield in Nathan Lynk and Patrick Kelly.

Basketball player Andre McCullough has also looked good in practice at running back.

Molina has had a lot of success coaching defenses at Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara and he was quick to answer what he likes about the Royals defensive unit.

"I like my D ends," began Molina. "Benji Rodriguez and Johnny Frohling are two good size defensive ends." He added, " I got a real good secondary with Lance Bermudes at safety and Jackson Murillo at the corner."

San Marcos opens the season at home this Friday (August 20) at 7pm against Morro Bay.

