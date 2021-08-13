Skip to Content
High School Sports
Bishop Diego has first football game canceled at Righetti

football
Bishop Diego had their first varsity football game canceled at Righetti.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego will not get to play Righetti next week to kick off the varsity football season as the game has been canceled.

Here is the official statement by the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Dear Press,

After consulting with the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health and utilizing current CDC recommendations, it was decided to delay the start up RHS Varsity Football practice until Saturday. This will allow for one more surveillance test prior to practicing in full pads. Due to practice expectations set by CIF the first Varsity football game vs. Bishop Diego set for Friday, August 20th was canceled. All the student athletes tested on Wednesday were cleared to attend school and participate in conditioning. The team will look to make up the missed game during its bye week.

Friday Football Focus / Sports
