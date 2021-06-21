Speshyock is MVP of Channel League while Hoover is Pitcher of the Year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Pitching dominated Channel League baseball action this season so it's no surprise to see two top hurlers claim the major individual league awards.
Ryan Speshyock was named Most Valuable Player while Chase Hoover was honored as the Pitcher of the Year.
Just a sophomore this past season the Dos Pueblos High School right-hander Speshyock went 5-3 on the mound with a 3.65 earned run average with four complete games.
The Oregon State-commit struck out 17 batters in one game and finished with 111 strikeouts in 63 and a third innings.
At the plate, Speshyock knocked in 19 runs with two home runs.
As for Hoover he had an outstanding junior season on the bump.
He went 7-1 with a microscopic 0.81 earned run average as he led the Royals to their first Channel League championship since 1996.
Hoover, a TCU-commit, struck out 92 batters in just over 51 innings of work and he allowed just 26 hits.
Here is a complete list of the Channel League honors.
2021 All Channel League Baseball MVP
Ryan Speshyock Dos Pueblos 10th
Pitcher of the Year Chase Hoover San Marcos 11th
1st Team Name School Grade
Henry Manfredonia San Marcos 12th
Joaquin Sandoval San Marcos 11th
Nick Fell San Marcos 11th
Oliver McGibben Santa Barbara 12th
Erik Elizalde Santa Barbara 12th
Jackson Greaney Dos Pueblos 12th
Kellan Mongomery Dos Pueblos 11th
Ethan Rodriguez Dos Pueblos 11th
Victor Heredia Santa Ynez 11th
Steven Espinoza Lompoc 12th
AJ Simmons Cabrillo 11th
2nd Team Name School Grade
Aidan Mandell San Marcos 11th
Aiden Johnson San Marcos 12th
Cole Schoenwetter San Marcos 10th
Dane Dawson Santa Barbara 10th
Vince Gamberdella Santa Barbara 11th
Juan Perez Santa Barbara 11th
Greg Marmo Dos Pueblos 11th
Jackson Cloud Santa Ynez 11th
Mikey Gills Santa Ynez 11th
Owen Hunt Santa Ynez 11th
Bridger Coleman Lompoc 11th
Trevor Jure Cabrillo 10th
Honorable Emmett Speake San Marcos 11th
Mention Nathan Lynk San Marcos 11th
Cal Wipf Santa Barbara 10th
Jack Holland Santa Barbara 11th
Jordan Rico Dos Pueblos 11th
Josh Brennan Dos Pueblos 11th
Joe Talarico Dos Pueblos 10th
Shane Stewart Santa Ynez 12th
Caleb Cassidy Santa Ynez 10th
Elijah Bobo Lompoc 12th
Bradley Waite Lompoc 12th
Gabe Hirzel Lompoc 11th
Fernando Calderon Cabrillo 11th
Hunter Barthel Cabrillo 12th
Zachary Radabangh Cabrillo 11th
