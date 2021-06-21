Speshyock is MVP of Channel League while Hoover is Pitcher of the Year

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Pitching dominated Channel League baseball action this season so it's no surprise to see two top hurlers claim the major individual league awards.

Ryan Speshyock was named Most Valuable Player while Chase Hoover was honored as the Pitcher of the Year.

Just a sophomore this past season the Dos Pueblos High School right-hander Speshyock went 5-3 on the mound with a 3.65 earned run average with four complete games.

The Oregon State-commit struck out 17 batters in one game and finished with 111 strikeouts in 63 and a third innings.

At the plate, Speshyock knocked in 19 runs with two home runs.

As for Hoover he had an outstanding junior season on the bump.

He went 7-1 with a microscopic 0.81 earned run average as he led the Royals to their first Channel League championship since 1996.

Hoover, a TCU-commit, struck out 92 batters in just over 51 innings of work and he allowed just 26 hits.

Here is a complete list of the Channel League honors.

2021 All Channel League Baseball MVP

Ryan Speshyock Dos Pueblos 10th

Pitcher of the Year Chase Hoover San Marcos 11th



1st Team Name School Grade

Henry Manfredonia San Marcos 12th

Joaquin Sandoval San Marcos 11th

Nick Fell San Marcos 11th

Oliver McGibben Santa Barbara 12th

Erik Elizalde Santa Barbara 12th

Jackson Greaney Dos Pueblos 12th

Kellan Mongomery Dos Pueblos 11th

Ethan Rodriguez Dos Pueblos 11th

Victor Heredia Santa Ynez 11th

Steven Espinoza Lompoc 12th

AJ Simmons Cabrillo 11th



2nd Team Name School Grade

Aidan Mandell San Marcos 11th

Aiden Johnson San Marcos 12th

Cole Schoenwetter San Marcos 10th

Dane Dawson Santa Barbara 10th

Vince Gamberdella Santa Barbara 11th

Juan Perez Santa Barbara 11th

Greg Marmo Dos Pueblos 11th

Jackson Cloud Santa Ynez 11th

Mikey Gills Santa Ynez 11th

Owen Hunt Santa Ynez 11th

Bridger Coleman Lompoc 11th

Trevor Jure Cabrillo 10th



Honorable Emmett Speake San Marcos 11th

Mention Nathan Lynk San Marcos 11th

Cal Wipf Santa Barbara 10th

Jack Holland Santa Barbara 11th

Jordan Rico Dos Pueblos 11th

Josh Brennan Dos Pueblos 11th

Joe Talarico Dos Pueblos 10th

Shane Stewart Santa Ynez 12th

Caleb Cassidy Santa Ynez 10th

Elijah Bobo Lompoc 12th

Bradley Waite Lompoc 12th

Gabe Hirzel Lompoc 11th

Fernando Calderon Cabrillo 11th

Hunter Barthel Cabrillo 12th

Zachary Radabangh Cabrillo 11th