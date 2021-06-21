Meister earns CIF-SS Division 2 Player of the Year honors in boys volleyball

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The awards keep coming in for recent Santa Barbara High School graduate Sam Meister.

The outside hitter was named the Player of the Year in the CIF-SS Division 2 for boys volleyball.

The UCSB-bound Meister led the Dons to their first CIF-Section title in 29 years.

Meister was also named MVP in the Channel League.

The Dons Chad Arneson was named CIF-SS D2 Coach of the Year.

Joining Meister on the All-CIF team were Dons teammates Alex Rottman, Matt Suh and Peter Tebbe.

Here is a complete list of the ALL- CIF-SS Division 2 team:

Player of the year – Sam Meister, Santa Barbara (12) OH

Coach of the Year – Chad Arneson, Santa Barbara

Alex Rottman, Santa Barbara OH 12

Peter Tebbe, Santa Barbara S 12

Cayman LaFontaine, Huntington Beach OH 12

Leo Phinizy, Huntington Beach OH 10

Trent Douphner, Huntington Beach Opp 12

Tetairoa McMillan, Servite Opp 11

Peter Seicho, Servite MB 12

Ryan Graves, Beckman S 10

Kade McGovern, Burroughs/Burbank OH 12

Owen Birg, Thousand Oaks OH/Opp/S 12

Luke Hassett, West Ranch S 12

Matt Suh, Santa Barbara L 12

