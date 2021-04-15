Closing time as Dons star quarterback Deacon Hill reflects on high school football career

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara High School football program did not get as much mileage as they wanted out of star quarterback Deacon Hill but it was a case of quality over quantity.

Hill started on varsity for one full season but what a junior season it was in 2019.

The Wisconsin-bound Hill passed for over 3,100 yards with 33 touchdowns as the Dons went 11-3 and advanced all the way to the CIF-Southern Section Division 8 title game in which they came up just short 24-21 to Sunny Hills.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 season and the Dons will get only three games in this spring after the late start due to COVID-19.

But Hill has enjoyed his time at Santa Barbara High School and even this spring he got to score the first touchdown in the newly renovated Peabody Stadium that was closed for four years.

Hill will play his final high school football game on Friday, April 16 at home against powerhouse Lompoc who the Dons beat in 2019 on their way to a Channel League crown.

After the football season Hill will play varsity basketball for the Dons.

Shortly after graduation in June, he will head to the University of Wisconsin to begin his college career.

Hill said, "It's a dream of mine and it is finally coming through I mean I am two months away from starting the next stage of my life so I am really excited to be out there and start playing ball at the next level."

Dons head coach JT Stone will certainly miss Hill but he is thrilled for the quarterback's future telling Deacon the other day, "I am so excited for you to move on to the next level as much as it's going to hurt and be different without you but it's time, it's time."