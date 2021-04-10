Skip to Content
Santa Barbara opens HS hoops season with win over St. Bonaventure

Ryan Fish/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After COVID-19 pushed back its typical season, high school basketball returned to the South Coast on Saturday night.

Santa Barbara won its long-awaited season opener, beating visiting St. Bonaventure 63-53.

The Dons jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and stayed in front for the remainder of the game. The Seraphs were able to cut into the deficit but unable to complete the comeback.

St. Bonny is scheduled to play at Santa Paula on Monday while Santa Barbara is set to host St. Joseph.

