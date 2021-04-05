Skip to Content
SB Athletic Round Table returns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It's back.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table met in person for the first time in more than a year due to the pandemic.

The weekly luncheon that salutes local Santa Barbara-area athletes met outside at Creekside Restaurant and Bar instead of at the usual Harry's Plaza Cafe which is indoors.

The Female Athlete of the Week was awarded to Dos Pueblos freshman softball player Georgia Wilson while the Male Athlete of the Week goes to DP baseball player Kellan Montgomery.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

