SB Athletic Round Table returns

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It's back.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table met in person for the first time in more than a year due to the pandemic.

The weekly luncheon that salutes local Santa Barbara-area athletes met outside at Creekside Restaurant and Bar instead of at the usual Harry's Plaza Cafe which is indoors.

The Female Athlete of the Week was awarded to Dos Pueblos freshman softball player Georgia Wilson while the Male Athlete of the Week goes to DP baseball player Kellan Montgomery.