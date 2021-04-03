Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast runs for school record 328 yards vs. Dos Pueblos

High School Sports

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Santa Ynez senior running back Logan Ast carried the Pirates to an impressive 41-3 win over Dos Pueblos on Friday night, and he ran into the record books while doing so.

Ast ran for a single-game school record 328 yards along with four touchdowns.

The effort was similar to Ast's herculean effort in a 46-28 win against Santa Barbara the previous week, where he topped 200 yards from scrimmage and another four rushing touchdowns.

The Pirates are 2-1 this spring and are scheduled to play at San Marcos next week.