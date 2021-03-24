San Marcos routs Dos Pueblos behind top pitching and Mandel’s big day at the plate

High School Sports

GOLETA, Calif. - San Marcos broke open a tight game with an offensive explosion in the later innings and they ended up blasting Dos Pueblos 20-4.

Aiden Mandrel ripped a 3-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to put the Royals up 4-0 and the offense went wild the rest of the game.

Madrel ended up with six runs batted in and besides the homer, he added two doubles and a single.

Sophomore pitcher Cole Schoenwetter started for the Royals and the UCSB verbal-commit threw two scoreless innings.

From there TCU verbal-commit Chase Hoover, a junior, showed off his talent, striking out ten batters.