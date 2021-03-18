Big Game canceled between Santa Barbara and San Marcos due to COVID-19

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just as there was excitement in the air for high school football, The Big Game between Santa Barbara and San Marcos was canceled due to health and safety reasons.

The high school football season officially kicks off on Friday, March 19 in Santa Barbara County for the first time since the pandemic began more than a year from now.

Santa Barbara was actively searching for another opponent but it will be challenging to find one on such short notice according to Dons Athletic Director Todd Heil.