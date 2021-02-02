First local high school sports competition in nearly a year set for this Saturday

High School Sports

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The first local high school sports competition in nearly a year is all set for this coming weekend.

Righetti High School is scheduled hold a cross country meet with area rival Pioneer Valley High School this Saturday at 10 a.m.

The meet will mark the first sanctioned high school sports competition on the Central Coast since the COVID-19 pandemic started in mid-March last year.

Local schools have received permission to begin holding athletic competitions for sports listed in the State's "purple tier" in its reopening plan.

Purple tier sports include cross country, track and field, swimming, tennis and golf.

On Saturday, the cross country meet will be limited to only seven runners for each team.

In addition, spectators will be restricted to necessary personnel only.

All athletes, as well as coaches, officials and other people in attendance will adhere to state mandated COVID-19 safety guidelines.

According to Righetti athletic director Kevin Barbarick, no other competitions are scheduled at this time.

NewsChannel is speaking with Barbarick, as well as Righetti athletes, to hear how they feel about the return of high school sports competition.

The story airs tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.