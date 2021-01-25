Cross country meets are expected by mid-February

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cross country is on course to be the first CIF high school sport to begin competition since last March when the coronavirus pandemic sidelined student-athletes.

With the stay-at-home orders now canceled in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties, these regions now return to the widespread purple tier.

Cross country is one of a handful of sports that are allowed to compete in the purple tier.

Leagues will meet this week to iron out a schedule and competition is expected around mid-February at the earliest.

Other sports such as golf, tennis, track, swimming and diving can all compete in the purple tier as well but those are season two sports and are scheduled for March.