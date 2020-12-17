Jake Knecht looking for new school after Azusa Pacific drops football

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara High School senior Jake Knecht got blindsided this week as Azusa Pacific University dropped football after 55 years of competition.

Knecht had verbally committed to the Cougars who were the last NCAA Division 2 school in California that had a football team.

Now the 6'0 speedster Knecht is hoping to land another offer.

He is not sure if Santa Barbara will even get to play a shortened high school football season during this pandemic.

As a junior he averaged over 23 yards per catch and had five touchdowns for a Dons team that advanced to the CIF-SS Division 8 championship game.

Knecht is a track star and runs the 40-yard dash in a time of 4.57 seconds.

He is also a standout in the classroom with a 4.1 grade point average.