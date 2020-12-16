Pacifica HS star Devin Aupiu signs with Notre Dame

High School Sports

OXNARD, Calif. - Although it was a recent decision Devin Aupiu is excited to join the Notre Dame family.

After verbally committing to UCLA earlier this year, the senior defensive star from Pacifica High School changed his mind and signs with Notre Dame.

Aupiu is looking forward to playing all over the country with Notre Dame and the strong academics was also strong selling point to end up in South Bend, Indiana.

Aupiu helped the Tritons win a CIF-State Bowl Game title in 2019.