Local schools react to CIF decision to postpone start of sports season

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The start of the upcoming high school sports season has been pushed back by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF).

On Tuesday, CIF State Office announced it is pausing the official start of full practices and competitions until the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issues updated guidance on youth sports activities.

In a statement, CIF said guidance has been postponed due to the continued surge of COVID-19 infections statewide.

"The CIF is confident this decision is a necessary and reasonable action for our member schools, student-athletes, and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis. This revision to the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 Sports calendar offers our Sections and Leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan for the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided by the CDPH."

It does not expect that guidance to be released until Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest.

In addition, CIF has removed all Regional and State Championship events from the Season 1 sports calendar.

Season 1 sports includes football, football, boys and girls water polo, boys and girls cross country and girls volleyball.

In another move announced Tuesday, CIF is moving boys volleyball, which was scheduled for Season 1, to Season 2.

While State and Regional championships have been cancelled, as of now, Sectional playoffs and championships remain on the calendar.

"The announcement was expected," said Righetti Athletic Director Kevin Barbarick. "CIF is trying to salvage the season for the kids."

Barbarick pointed out that while the start of contact practices and competitions have been pushed back, schools are allowed to continue conditioning drills.

At Righetti, and other Santa Maria Valley schools, non-contact conditioning practices have been ongoing since September.

It is currently unknown when, or if, any high school sports season will begin.

"We are optimistic," said Barbarick. "Absolutely. That's what we're hoping for. That's the message we are giving the kids."

