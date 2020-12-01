CIF high school sports are on hold until 2021

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The waiting game continues for CIF high school sports.

With COVID-19 infections surging, the California Department of Public Health has postponed releasing its updated youth sports guidance so all full practices and competition remain on hold.

The CIF does not anticipate these guidelines to be issued until after January, 1, 2021.

Boys volleyball was scheduled to begin on December 12, 2020 but now that has been pushed back to Season 2.

Football is in Season 1 and the CIF-State announced that all regional and State Championship events in Season 1 are cancelled so that there can be a longer regular season.