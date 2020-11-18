Dos Pueblos sophomore pitcher Speshyock verbally commits to Oregon State

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - No reason to wait if a college baseball powerhouse like Oregon State wants you.

Just a sophomore, Dos Pueblos right-handed pitcher Ryan Speshyock verbally committed to Oregon State.

He cannot officially sign his National Letter of Intent until his senior season.

Speshyock has played well in showcase tournaments and the coaches on his travel ball team the SoCal Giants helped get him on the radar of Oregon State.

The Beavers have won three College Baseball World Series titles since 2006 and play in the Pac-12.