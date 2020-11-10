SB Dons student-athletes Obando and Meister sign National Letter of Intent

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Both Isabella Obando and Sam Meister are making up for lost time when it comes to their respective sports.

Obando did not start playing water polo until the eighth grade and Meister took up volleyball after many of his Santa Barbara High School teammates but both will play their sport at the NCAA Division 1 level.

Obando signs with Loyola Marymount University while Meister will stay in town as he signs with UC Santa Barbara.

The signing ceremony took place at the newly renovated Peabody Stadium.