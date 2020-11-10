Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 8:25 pm

SB Dons student-athletes Obando and Meister sign National Letter of Intent

IMG_1988
Santa Barbara High School student-athletes Isabella Obando and Sam Meister sign to play college sports.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Both Isabella Obando and Sam Meister are making up for lost time when it comes to their respective sports.

Obando did not start playing water polo until the eighth grade and Meister took up volleyball after many of his Santa Barbara High School teammates but both will play their sport at the NCAA Division 1 level.

Obando signs with Loyola Marymount University while Meister will stay in town as he signs with UC Santa Barbara.

The signing ceremony took place at the newly renovated Peabody Stadium.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content