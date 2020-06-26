Jones leaves Oxnard HS for Westlake

High School Sports

OXNARD, Calif. - Quarterback Jaden Jones announced on Twitter that he is transferring from Oxnard High School to Westlake for his senior season.

Jones was terrific for the Yellowjackets as a junior in 2019, throwing 22 touchdown passes with just 2 interceptions.

He passed for close to 2,000 yards with over a 72 percent completion rate.

Jones also ran for six touchdowns as Oxnard went 10-2 and were the only team to beat State Bowl Champion Pacifica.

Oxnard won the Pacific View League title in 2019 but will need to find another quarterback whenever the new season starts.

The coronavirus pandemic will likely delay the start of the upcoming high school football season but an official announcement is expected by the CIF-Southern Section by July 20.