High School Sports

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Drake Clark liked the team camaraderie as much as he liked the competition.

He played three years of water polo for Santa Ynez, he was on the dive team and he wrestled as a freshman.

As a senior goalkeeper on the Pirates water polo team, he was named Honorable Mention in the Channel League.

Drake Clark will attend Weber State University in Utah and plans on studying welding engineering.