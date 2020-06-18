Skip to Content
Salute to Seniors: Cabrillo athletes Calderon, Lopez and Greene

Meg Mersereau
Violeta Canal Calderon played three varsity sports at Cabrillo High School

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Violeta Canal Calderon felt right at home playing sports at Cabrillo High School.

She was a foreign exchange student from Spain who immersed herself in athletics participating in varsity cross country, water polo and swimming for the Conquistadores.

Eddy Lopez played both varsity soccer and volleyball at Cabrillo while Michael Greene was an infielder for the varsity baseball team.

Greene will attend Hancock College.

