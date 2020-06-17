Skip to Content
Salute to Seniors: Musick was All-CIF in water polo and swimming for San Marcos

San Marcos star water polo player will compete for Cal next season.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Megan Musick was a talented leader for both water polo and swimming at San Marcos High School.

She helped the Royals win the 2018 CIF-SS Division 1 championship in water polo and they came in fourth overall in 2020.

Musick was a key member of the Royals girls swim team that captured the Channel League title in 2019.

She is headed to the University of California, Berkeley to continue her water polo career.

