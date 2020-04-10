Salute to Seniors: Dos Pueblos High School pitcher Cole Philip

High School Sports

GOLETA, Calif.- Cole Philip figured to be a big part of the Dos Pueblos High School pitching staff but his senior season got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he is disappointed that his senior season was taken away, Philip understands that it was the right thing to do.

Cole Philip will get to pitch in college as he received a scholarship to play for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, an NCAA Division II program.