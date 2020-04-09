Skip to Content
Salute to Seniors: Five San Marcos High School lacrosse players recognized

Mike Bouffard
San Marcos High School girls lacrosse had five seniors

SANTA BARBARA,Calif.- San Marcos High School girls lacrosse had a strong start to the varsity season.

Led by five seniors, the Royals were 5-3 and had designs of a 10-win season which would have made program history but their spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The five seniors are Sophia Alexander, Olivia Corrigan, Shaday DeLeon, Simone Stone and Aubrey Sturgeon.

The Royals are coached by Paul Ramsey.

