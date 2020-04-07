Salute to Seniors: Ethan Ha of Cate

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Ethan Ha won't have to go too far for his college tennis matches next year after recently signing at Westmont College in Montecito.

The star player is from Carpinteria and Ha was a force on the court at Cate High School where he won three straight Tri-Valley League singles titles.

Ha was also ranked 332nd nationally by Tennis Recruiting Network and will join a Westmont program that has reached the NAIA National Tournament 9 of the past 10 years.