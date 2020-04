High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Veteran Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack was named to the NFL All-Decade Team.

He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and has started 165 games since he was a first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2009.

He signed as a free agent with Atlanta before the 2016 season and he helped the Falcons reach the Super Bowl that season.

Mack graduated San Marcos High School in 2004.