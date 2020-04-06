Salute to Seniors: Hamilton Finefrock

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif- Bishop Diego High School baseball player Hamilton Finefrock was off to a sizzling start to his senior year until the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring high school sports season.

In just a handful of games, Finefrock was batting well over .600 with two home runs.

On the mound he pitched ten innings without allowing an earned run and he struck out 14 batters.

Finefrock will continue to his baseball career at Claremont McKenna College in Southern California.