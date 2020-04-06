Skip to Content
High School Sports
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Published 7:19 pm

Salute to Seniors: Hamilton Finefrock

IMG_0310
Hamilton Finefrock
Salute to Seniors: Hamilton Finefrock of Bishop Diego High School

SANTA BARBARA, Calif- Bishop Diego High School baseball player Hamilton Finefrock was off to a sizzling start to his senior year until the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring high school sports season.

In just a handful of games, Finefrock was batting well over .600 with two home runs.

On the mound he pitched ten innings without allowing an earned run and he struck out 14 batters.

Finefrock will continue to his baseball career at Claremont McKenna College in Southern California.

Sports

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply