Several local hoop players named to All-CIF SS teams

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The CIF-Southern Section announced their high school basketball individual honors and Bishop Diego was well-represented in both boys and girls hoops.

Sophomore Kai Morphy and junior Matthew Cunningham were named to the boys All-CIF team in Division 5AA.

They led the Cardinals to a championship game appearance and Bishop Diego won the program's first State playoff game.

Oxnard High School seniors Andrew Ramirez and Stacy Johnson were named All-CIF in Division 2. They helped the Yellowjackets win a Ventura County record 32 games this season including three CIF-Southern Section playoff games and two CIF-State playoff games.

Bishop Diego High School senior Julia De La Cruz and junior Elliot Redkey were named to the girls All-CIF team in Division 5A.

The Cardinals Jeff Burich was named Coach of the Year in 5A as Bishop Diego advanced all the way to the championship game.

Cate sophomore Meena Baher was All-CIF in Division 4A while Ventura's Sammie Henley was All-CIF in Division 2AA and Santa Paula's Ciana Garcia was All-CIF in Division 5AA.