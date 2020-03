Saragoza named MVP of Channel League girls basketball

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Junior Athena Saragoza was awarded Most Valuable Player of the Channel League in girls basketball.

Saragoza led the Dons to a perfect 10-0 league championship record.

The Dons Andrew Butcher was named Coach of the Year while Santa Ynez sophomore Grace Padilla earned Defensive MVP honors.

Here is a list of the Channel League awards:

MVP

Athena Saragoza Santa Barbara, Guard, 11

Defensive MVP

Grace Padilla, Santa Ynez, Guard, 10

Coach of the Year

Andrew Butcher, Santa Barbara

First Team All League

Name, School, Position, Year

Caia Trimble, Santa Barbara, Guard, 10

Jesse Jenkins, Cabrillo, Guard, 12

Kayla Taylor, Lompoc, Forward, 12

Malia Loos, Santa Ynez, Guard, 12

Mikayla Butzke, Dos Pueblos, Center, 12

Morgan McIntyre, Cabrillo, Forward, 12

Mya Mendoza, Lompoc, Guard, 11

Ashley Day, San Marcos, Forward, 12

Second Team

Maya Banks, Santa Barbara, Forward, 12

Thea Reagan, Cabrillo, Guard, 12

Mallory Branum, Lompoc, Guard, 10

Quincy Valle, Santa Ynez, Forward, 12

Lily Mires, Dos Pueblos, Guard, 10

Riley Perry, Cabrillo, Center, 12

Jaeda Spence, Santa Barbara, Forward, 10

Honorable Mention

Santa Barbara: Katrina Regalado, Guard, 12

Santa Ynez: Halle Maniscalco, Guard, 10

Lompoc: Cheyenne Cordova, Forward, 9

Cabrillo: Maiya McIntyre, Forward, 10

San Marcos: Ariel Plourde, Guard, 10

Dos Pueblos: Ashley Gerken, Guard, 11