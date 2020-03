High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School star water polo players Hannah Meyer and Cassidy Miller were named All-CIF in Division 1.

Meyer will play for USC next season while Miller is off to UCLA.

In Division 2, Santa Barbara had two players honored as Faith Tesesco and Abigail Hendrix are All-CIF.

Tedesco is UC Irvine-bound while Hendrix will play at USC.