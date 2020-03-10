AG wins CIF D3 SoCal championship, advance to state title game

High School Sports

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Robert Hutchens scored 27 points while teammate Gabe Gomez added 21 points as Arroyo Grande defeated Providence of Burbank 79-69 to capture the CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 3 championship.

The Eagles advance to the D3 State title game where they will play on Friday at 4pm at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento which is the home of the NBA's Kings.

After leading 15-13 after one quarter, AG extended the lead to 38-27 at half.

The Eagles were in control in the second half as they improved to 28-6 on the season.