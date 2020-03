Faith Tedesco named MVP for Channel League water polo

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The All-Channel League awards were announced and Santa Barbara goalkeeper Faith Tedesco was named Most Valuable Player. She signed with UC Irvine.

Channel League champion San Marcos had 5 players make First Team Channel League.

MVP Faith Tedesco SB SR

1st Team

Cassidy Miller SM SR

Claire Kronen SM SR

Megan Musick SM SR

Ella Prentice SM SR

Hannah Meyer SM SR

Abigail Hendrix SB SR

Anna Cable DP SR

Mary Rhodes CAB SR

2nd Team

Madison Sparre SM SO

Julia Martinez do Amaral SB JR

Elise Power SB JR

Emma Gilbert DP FR

Bella Godlis DP SR

Kelly Meckelborg DP JR

Shannon Connolly DP SR

Kaiya Ogan CAB SR

Taye Luke SY SR

Allison Alderete SY SR

Honorable Mention

Chloe Spievak SM JR

Caroline Courtois SM JR

Angie Drake SM SR

Emma Engmyr SM SR

Sophie Johnson SB SO

Allison Bartholomew SB SO

Isabella Obando SB JR.

Sabina Shackelford DP SR

Charlize Winter DP JR

Audrey Lang DP JR

Kylie Luke SY SR

Hannah Allen SY FR

Sara Colgan CAB JR

Jaime Anderson CAB JR

Carrisa Krejdovsky CAB JR

Jennifer Gonzalez LOM JR

Kaiona Martinson LOM SR