Koen Glover scores 3 touchdowns as St. Bonaventure runs over St. Francis in season opener

VENTURA, Calif. - The St. Bonaventure Seraphs dominated the line of scrimmage as they routed St. Francis 38-7 in the season opener for both teams in high school football.

Senior star running back Koen Glover had three of the 5 rushing touchdowns for the Seraphs who led 19-7 at the half.

Glover scored on runs of 29, 44 and 10 yards.

His younger brother junior quarterback Kaden Glover connected on a 92-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Few that pushed the Seraphs lead to 26-7 late in the third quarter.

The big scoring play came right after St. Bonaventure stopped St. Francis on a 4th and goal.

Jeremiah Barrios scored the Seraphs first touchdown of the year, a 17-yard score on their first possession on the year.

James Watson ran for a 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to finish off the scoring for the Seraphs.