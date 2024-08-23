Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Koen Glover scores 3 touchdowns as St. Bonaventure runs over St. Francis in season opener

ST BONAVENTURE BEATS ST FRANCIS.00_00_57_27.Still001
Koen Glover scores 3 touchdowns as St. Bonaventure whips St. Francis 38-7.
By
Published 12:10 am

VENTURA, Calif. - The St. Bonaventure Seraphs dominated the line of scrimmage as they routed St. Francis 38-7 in the season opener for both teams in high school football.

Senior star running back Koen Glover had three of the 5 rushing touchdowns for the Seraphs who led 19-7 at the half.

Glover scored on runs of 29, 44 and 10 yards.

His younger brother junior quarterback Kaden Glover connected on a 92-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Few that pushed the Seraphs lead to 26-7 late in the third quarter.

The big scoring play came right after St. Bonaventure stopped St. Francis on a 4th and goal.

Jeremiah Barrios scored the Seraphs first touchdown of the year, a 17-yard score on their first possession on the year.

James Watson ran for a 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to finish off the scoring for the Seraphs.

Article Topic Follows: Friday Football Focus

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content