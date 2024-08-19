Bishop Diego ready for ‘bounce back’ football season with plenty of returning talent

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Although Bishop Diego High School made the CIF-SS football playoffs last year, their 4-7 record was not a typical Cardinals season.

Inexperience and injuries derailed the Cards for much of the regular season.

But the growing pains of 2023 should pay dividends this year as Bishop Diego returns almost all of their starters who were sophomores and juniors last season.

Tua Rojas has added 20 pounds as the junior quarterback has added arm strength.

He had a good sophomore season when he was on the field but injuries cost him almost 5 complete games.

Junior running backs Oscar Mauia and Gabe Villa got plenty of carries last year and will get the bulk of the load this year running behind a typical big Cardinals offensive line.

Bishop Diego boasts two athletic wide receivers with good size in senior Nick Malesky and junior John Michael Flint.

The defense is anchored by standout senior lineman Mays Pese who has committed to the University of Arizona.

Linebacker Isaiah Kitt is always around the football as well.

Bishop Diego will need every bit of this talent as the Cardinals play in the rough and tumble Marmonte League which is easily the best league in the 805 area.

Oaks Christian is absolutely stacked this year especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Pacifica has speed on top of speed and joins the league that already features CIF-SS champions St. Bonaventure and Simi Valley.

Camarillo is a solid program as well.

Bishop Diego opens the season with a home game against Salesian on Friday, 7pm at SBCC.